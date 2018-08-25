Revlon (REV) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Revlon (NYSE:REV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Revlon in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revlon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th.

Get Revlon alerts:

Shares of REV stock opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Revlon has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $27.90.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $606.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.30 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Revlon will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald O. Perelman purchased 20,000 shares of Revlon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.47 per share, for a total transaction of $349,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald O. Perelman purchased 75,000 shares of Revlon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $1,297,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 273,943 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,629. 85.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REV. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Revlon by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 14,059 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Revlon during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Revlon by 122.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Revlon by 9.0% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Finally, OZ Management LP bought a new position in Revlon during the first quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Institutional investors own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About Revlon

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Consumer segment offers cosmetics under the Revlon, Almay, SinfulColors, and Pure Ice brands; women's hair color products under the Revlon ColorSilk brand; beauty tools under the Revlon brand; nail care products under the Cutex brand; and anti-perspirant deodorants under the Mitchum name, as well as skin care line under the Natural Honey brand and hair color line under the Llongueras brand.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Revlon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revlon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.