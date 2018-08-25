Reviewing Kemper (KMPR) & State Auto Financial (STFC)

Kemper (NASDAQ: STFC) and State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Kemper has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, State Auto Financial has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kemper and State Auto Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kemper 6.24% 7.80% 1.91% State Auto Financial -0.82% -0.25% -0.07%

Dividends

Kemper pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. State Auto Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Kemper pays out 58.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. State Auto Financial pays out -75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kemper and State Auto Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kemper 0 0 1 0 3.00 State Auto Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

State Auto Financial has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.18%. Given State Auto Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe State Auto Financial is more favorable than Kemper.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kemper and State Auto Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kemper $2.72 billion 1.89 $120.90 million $1.64 48.60 State Auto Financial $1.42 billion 0.96 -$10.70 million ($0.40) -79.10

Kemper has higher revenue and earnings than State Auto Financial. State Auto Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kemper, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.8% of Kemper shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.9% of State Auto Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Kemper shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of State Auto Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kemper beats State Auto Financial on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company's Property & Casualty Insurance segment provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses. This segment distributes its products through independent agents and brokers. The Life & Health Insurance segment provides life insurance, including permanent and term insurance, as well as supplemental accident and health insurance products; Medicare supplement insurance; and limited health insurance coverages, such as fixed indemnity, specified disease, and accident-only plans to individuals in rural areas. The company was formerly known as Unitrin, Inc. and changed its name to Kemper Corporation in August 2011. Kemper Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal, business, and specialty insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products. The commercial insurance segment primarily provides commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, fire and allied, general liability, and workers' compensation insurance covering small-to-medium sized commercial insurance market, as well as farm and ranch insurance. The Specialty Insurance segment provides commercial coverages that require specialized product underwriting, claims handling, or risk management services. This segment markets and underwrites specialized property exposures with a focus on catastrophe exposed risks covering property, and general liability; markets and underwrites commercial auto, healthcare, umbrella, property, and general liability coverages; and markets and distributes homogenous risks covering commercial auto, general liability, and property. The Investment Operations segment provides investment management services to affiliated insurance companies. The company markets its products primarily through independent agencies, including retail agencies and wholesale brokers. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. State Auto Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of State Automobile Mutual Insurance Company.

