Reviewing Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ: RRGB) and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

27.8% of Good Times Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Good Times Restaurants shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Good Times Restaurants and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Good Times Restaurants 0 0 1 0 3.00 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers 0 6 4 0 2.40

Good Times Restaurants currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.33%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a consensus target price of $53.20, indicating a potential upside of 30.55%. Given Good Times Restaurants’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Good Times Restaurants is more favorable than Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Profitability

This table compares Good Times Restaurants and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Good Times Restaurants -1.45% -3.72% -2.48% Red Robin Gourmet Burgers 1.01% 7.20% 3.15%

Volatility & Risk

Good Times Restaurants has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Good Times Restaurants and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Good Times Restaurants $79.08 million 0.76 -$2.25 million ($0.18) -26.94 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers $1.38 billion 0.38 $30.01 million $2.49 16.37

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has higher revenue and earnings than Good Times Restaurants. Good Times Restaurants is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers beats Good Times Restaurants on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in restaurant business in the United States. It operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale ?small box' restaurant concept. As of June 8, 2018, it operated and franchised a total of 36 restaurants under the Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard name; and 29 Bad Daddy's Burger Bar restaurants. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Lakewood, Colorado.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 480 company-owned restaurants located in 39 states and 2 Canadian provinces; and had 86 casual-dining restaurants operated by franchisees in 15 states. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.