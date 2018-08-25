Reviewing CNB Financial (CCNE) and Horizon Bancorp (HBNC)

CNB Financial (NASDAQ: HBNC) and Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CNB Financial and Horizon Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNB Financial 18.85% 11.90% 1.02% Horizon Bancorp 23.28% 10.03% 1.15%

CNB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Horizon Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. CNB Financial pays out 37.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Horizon Bancorp pays out 39.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Horizon Bancorp has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. CNB Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

CNB Financial has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Bancorp has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.8% of CNB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of Horizon Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of CNB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Horizon Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CNB Financial and Horizon Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNB Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Horizon Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

CNB Financial currently has a consensus target price of $32.25, indicating a potential upside of 1.67%. Horizon Bancorp has a consensus target price of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 7.27%. Given Horizon Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Horizon Bancorp is more favorable than CNB Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CNB Financial and Horizon Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNB Financial $130.31 million 3.72 $23.86 million $1.77 17.92 Horizon Bancorp $161.62 million 4.94 $33.11 million $1.02 20.41

Horizon Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than CNB Financial. CNB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Horizon Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Horizon Bancorp beats CNB Financial on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. It accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services. The company also provides trust and asset management services, including the administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, as well as a range of wealth management services. In addition, it invests in debt and equity securities; sells nonproprietary annuities and other insurance products; and small balance unsecured loans and secured loans primarily collateralized by automobiles and equipment. As of February 13, 2018, the company operated 31 full-service offices in Pennsylvania and northeast Ohio; 7 full-service offices and 1 loan production office in central Ohio; and 3 full-service offices in northwest New York. CNB Financial Corporation was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, financial, agricultural, and commercial tax-exempt loans; and real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products. It operates through a network of 62 full service offices in Northern and Central Indiana, as well as Southern, Central, and Great Lakes bay regions of Michigan. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, Indiana.

