Reviewing Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT) and ZEALAND PHARMA/S (ZEAL)

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ZEAL) and ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Aimmune Therapeutics alerts:

79.9% of Aimmune Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.4% of ZEALAND PHARMA/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.6% of Aimmune Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Aimmune Therapeutics and ZEALAND PHARMA/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aimmune Therapeutics N/A N/A -$131.32 million ($2.61) -10.63 ZEALAND PHARMA/S $21.23 million 21.02 -$41.35 million N/A N/A

ZEALAND PHARMA/S has higher revenue and earnings than Aimmune Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Aimmune Therapeutics and ZEALAND PHARMA/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aimmune Therapeutics N/A -69.64% -62.00% ZEALAND PHARMA/S -483.01% -78.31% -55.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Aimmune Therapeutics and ZEALAND PHARMA/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aimmune Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00 ZEALAND PHARMA/S 0 0 4 0 3.00

Aimmune Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $55.25, indicating a potential upside of 99.10%. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a consensus price target of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 88.38%. Given Aimmune Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Aimmune Therapeutics is more favorable than ZEALAND PHARMA/S.

Summary

Aimmune Therapeutics beats ZEALAND PHARMA/S on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. The company has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.