Rent-A-Center (RCII) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.11

Headlines about Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Rent-A-Center earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 47.41223521804 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.74. The company had a trading volume of 384,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,056. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $14.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 0.62.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. Rent-A-Center had a negative return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Rent-A-Center’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

RCII has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Stephens set a $5.00 target price on Rent-A-Center and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Rent-A-Center from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Rent-A-Center to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

In related news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 4,450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $65,281,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

