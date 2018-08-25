Renishaw plc (RSW) Receives GBX 3,185 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,185 ($40.71).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities boosted their target price on shares of Renishaw from GBX 5,200 ($66.47) to GBX 5,900 ($75.42) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Renishaw to a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($58.80) target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Renishaw in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Renishaw in a report on Tuesday, May 15th.

RSW stock traded up GBX 25 ($0.32) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 5,330 ($68.13). 29,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,834. Renishaw has a twelve month low of GBX 3,024 ($38.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,820 ($74.40).

Renishaw (LON:RSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported GBX 170.50 ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 167.80 ($2.14) by GBX 2.70 ($0.03). Renishaw had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 23.90%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 46 ($0.59) per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Renishaw’s previous dividend of $14.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th.

Renishaw Company Profile

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, sells, distributes, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, position encoders, additive manufacturing systems, and vacuum casting machines.

