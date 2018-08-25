Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Lowers Position in Liberty Global PLC Class C (LBTYK)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in Liberty Global PLC Class C (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,434 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Liberty Global PLC Class C were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Global PLC Class C in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global PLC Class C in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Liberty Global PLC Class C in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global PLC Class C in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Liberty Global PLC Class C by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Global PLC Class C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th.

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $25.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. Liberty Global PLC Class C has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $37.86.

Liberty Global PLC Class C Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

