Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $1.40 Million Position in Masco Corp (MAS)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,288 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,592 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in Masco by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 23,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Masco by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,036,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,769,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Masco by 8,106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 12,079 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA grew its stake in Masco by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 112,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 14,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Masco by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $51,324.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 96,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $3,773,047.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,253,663.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS opened at $38.92 on Friday. Masco Corp has a fifty-two week low of $35.79 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Masco had a return on equity of 490.27% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Masco’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

MAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 target price on shares of Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Masco from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Masco from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.76.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products.

