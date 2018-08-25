Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $1.28 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $70,762,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5,862.3% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 338,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,690,000 after buying an additional 332,332 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $34,461,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 47.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 376,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,062,000 after buying an additional 120,590 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 79.8% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 235,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,163,000 after purchasing an additional 104,764 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $249.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 76.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -14.77. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $146.09 and a one year high of $252.49.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $580.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.68 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 703.80% and a net margin of 14.50%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.00.

In related news, insider Michael Lane sold 5,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.78, for a total transaction of $1,441,227.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacqueline Studer sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.98, for a total value of $99,740.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,230 shares of company stock valued at $17,591,265. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

