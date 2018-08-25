Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Nomura assumed coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.30.

RRR opened at $33.03 on Tuesday. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $21.96 and a 52-week high of $36.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.19 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $416.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.46 million. equities research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 320,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 86.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 39.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 6.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

