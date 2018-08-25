Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.73.

Shares of RRGB opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52 week low of $36.20 and a 52 week high of $70.10. The company has a market capitalization of $527.83 million, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.24.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $315.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.38 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 480 company-owned restaurants located in 39 states and 2 Canadian provinces; and had 86 casual-dining restaurants operated by franchisees in 15 states.

