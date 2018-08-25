Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB) Given a GBX 7,600 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,600 ($97.15) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RB has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a GBX 6,450 ($82.45) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 6,000 ($76.70) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 8,100 ($103.54) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas set a GBX 6,600 ($84.37) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,450 ($69.67) to GBX 5,500 ($70.31) and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 6,992.86 ($89.39).

LON RB opened at GBX 6,710 ($85.77) on Tuesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,562 ($71.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,110.43 ($103.67).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a GBX 70.50 ($0.90) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

