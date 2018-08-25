Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB) Given a GBX 7,600 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,600 ($97.15) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
RB has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a GBX 6,450 ($82.45) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 6,000 ($76.70) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 8,100 ($103.54) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas set a GBX 6,600 ($84.37) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,450 ($69.67) to GBX 5,500 ($70.31) and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 6,992.86 ($89.39).
LON RB opened at GBX 6,710 ($85.77) on Tuesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,562 ($71.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,110.43 ($103.67).
Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.
