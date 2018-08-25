RealChain Market Cap Hits $1.46 Million (RCT)

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 25th. One RealChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx and CoinBene. Over the last week, RealChain has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. RealChain has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $1.10 million worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014837 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000325 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00268417 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00151814 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00036260 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010675 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

RealChain Token Profile

RealChain launched on July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 315,042,034 tokens. The official website for RealChain is rcfund.org . RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund

Buying and Selling RealChain

RealChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RealChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

