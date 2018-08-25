Rayonier Inc. (RYN) Position Raised by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $10,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rayonier by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,014,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,841,000 after acquiring an additional 364,500 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC lifted its position in Rayonier by 1,819.3% during the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rayonier by 101.9% during the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Rayonier by 1,188.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,753,000 after acquiring an additional 491,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Shares of RYN stock opened at $34.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18, a P/E/G ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.21. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.91 and a 12-month high of $39.73.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $245.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.04 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 166.15%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RYN shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Raymond James set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of March 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.