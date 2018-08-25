Raymond James (RJF) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Raymond James have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two and matched in one of the trailing four quarters. The company's fiscal third-quarter 2018 (ended Jun 30) results were hurt by higher expenses and a dismal trading performance. Nonetheless, strategic acquisitions and persistent loan growth are expected to continue supporting its profitability. Also, the company’s enhanced capital deployment plan reflects strong balance sheet position. However, mounting expenses mainly due to higher compensation costs and bank loan loss provisions are likely to hurt bottom-line growth. The lack of geographic diversification also remains a major concern as it might hamper the company’s financials and limit flexibility.”

Get Raymond James alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Raymond James from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Raymond James from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised Raymond James from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Raymond James from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Raymond James from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.75.

Shares of RJF opened at $91.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $74.14 and a 1 year high of $102.17.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.94%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total transaction of $220,167.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 18.8% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 58.0% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 15,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Raymond James by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,199,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,467,000 after acquiring an additional 197,156 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in Raymond James by 1.7% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 89,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 14.6% in the first quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Raymond James (RJF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.