Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Radian Group Inc (RDN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,743 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TLP Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 136.5% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,515,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,367,000 after acquiring an additional 76,202 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 31.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,053,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,145,000 after acquiring an additional 736,875 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the first quarter worth about $4,231,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RDN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Radian Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $24.25 to $23.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Radian Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $20.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.47. Radian Group Inc has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $319.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.34 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 27th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 24th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.55%.

Radian Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 16th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions; and primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans.

