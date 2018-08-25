Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Pure Storage Inc (PSTG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,742 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yale University acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,247,000. AO Asset Management LP increased its stake in Pure Storage by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 545,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,265,000 after purchasing an additional 113,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $26.56 on Friday. Pure Storage Inc has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 15.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 9,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $240,906.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President David Hatfield sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $3,229,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,175,438 shares of company stock worth $168,074,680 over the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution.

