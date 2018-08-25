Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.10 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1,483.9% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,071,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,977,000 after buying an additional 1,003,938 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 169.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 638,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,062,000 after buying an additional 401,638 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 617,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,417,000 after buying an additional 78,006 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 441.6% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 563,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,548,000 after buying an additional 459,252 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,214,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $32.47.

