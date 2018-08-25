Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT) Receives $13.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.14.

RPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp set a $15.00 price objective on Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $12.00 price objective on Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,004,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,209,000 after buying an additional 962,944 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 6.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,354,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,147,000 after buying an additional 431,965 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 17.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,189,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,786,000 after buying an additional 622,602 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,934,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,632,000 after buying an additional 410,893 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,192,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,464,000 after buying an additional 113,686 shares during the period.

RPT stock opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.61. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $69.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.91 million. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 7.83%. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RAMCO (NYSE:RPT) is a premier, national publicly-traded shopping center real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Farmington Hills, Michigan. The Company's primary business is the ownership and management of regional town centers, urban infill properties and neighborhood shopping centers primarily located in 15 of the 40 largest metropolitan markets in the United States.

