QunQun Trading Down 8.9% This Week (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. During the last seven days, QunQun has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. QunQun has a market cap of $6.14 million and approximately $198,001.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QunQun token can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, ZB.COM, BigONE and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QunQun alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004883 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014863 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000319 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00263648 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00150653 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00032081 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010737 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

QunQun Token Profile

QunQun was first traded on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 708,511,101 tokens. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io

QunQun Token Trading

QunQun can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Hotbit, ZB.COM, BigONE and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QunQun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QunQun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.