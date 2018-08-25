QuinStreet (QNST) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.70

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.70 and last traded at $15.65, with a volume of 118738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.53.

QNST has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. QuinStreet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

The firm has a market cap of $677.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. QuinStreet had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $111.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 125,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $1,742,611.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,254.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Simons sold 2,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $26,657.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,064,343 shares of company stock worth $14,553,846 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QNST. Strs Ohio raised its stake in QuinStreet by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in QuinStreet by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 105,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in QuinStreet by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in QuinStreet by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 82,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in QuinStreet by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 74,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile (NASDAQ:QNST)

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing and media company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

