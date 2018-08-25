Quebecor (QBR.B) Price Target Cut to C$31.00

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report published on Tuesday. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on QBR.B. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Quebecor from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Quebecor from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Cormark raised their target price on Quebecor from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, August 10th. CIBC raised their target price on Quebecor from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$30.50.

Shares of QBR.B opened at C$26.30 on Tuesday. Quebecor has a fifty-two week low of C$19.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.27.

Quebecor Inc is a telecommunications and media company. The Company’s segments include Telecommunications, Media, and Sports and Entertainment. The Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions (including data centers), cable and mobile telephony and over-the-top video services in Canada.

