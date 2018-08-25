Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $365,000 Position in QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A (QTS)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A (NYSE:QTS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QTS. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A during the first quarter worth about $187,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A by 54.3% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE QTS opened at $46.09 on Friday. QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $61.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63.

QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $102.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 19th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.42%.

In other QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A news, CEO Chad L. Williams acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,130,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,528 shares in the company, valued at $12,755,735.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine R. Kinney acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.07 per share, with a total value of $61,698.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at $513,723.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 target price on QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. QTS' integrated technology service platform of hyperscale and hybrid colocation provide flexible, scalable, secure IT solutions for web and IT applications.

