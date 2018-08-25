Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 13,715 Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 19.3% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 109,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 17,646 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth about $317,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 20.2% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 141,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 23,804 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth about $665,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 98.3% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 146,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 72,695 shares during the last quarter. 54.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. Teck Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $30.80.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Ltd will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 4.37%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TECK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Teck Resources from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, MKM Partners set a $35.00 price target on Teck Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.94.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Article: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.