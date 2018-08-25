Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $387,000 Holdings in Delek US Holdings Inc (DK)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delek US by 594.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 747,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,512,000 after buying an additional 639,963 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,891,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 18.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,784,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,340,000 after buying an additional 429,137 shares during the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,824,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 2,558.4% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 336,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,693,000 after buying an additional 323,771 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DK opened at $54.40 on Friday. Delek US Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

In related news, insider Anthony L. Miller sold 2,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $115,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin L. Kremke sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $147,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,234 shares of company stock worth $10,781,372 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delek US from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delek US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.57.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

