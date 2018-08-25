QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Position Lifted by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,387 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,853,688 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,170,308,000 after buying an additional 2,463,511 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,014,540 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $610,316,000 after buying an additional 2,018,241 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,364,599 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $518,893,000 after buying an additional 1,419,275 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31,204.1% in the 1st quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 1,341,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $74,308,000 after buying an additional 1,336,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,253,065 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $180,252,000 after buying an additional 869,659 shares during the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 1,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $62,646.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,265.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $52,495.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,578. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,669 shares of company stock valued at $159,760 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Cowen raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.34.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $67.15 on Friday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $69.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $97.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.57.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The wireless technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 18.41% and a positive return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.61%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

