Q4 2018 Earnings Estimate for Jernigan Capital Inc (JCAP) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for Jernigan Capital in a report released on Monday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Hoglund now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Jernigan Capital’s FY2019 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Get Jernigan Capital alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on JCAP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jernigan Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

JCAP stock opened at $18.79 on Thursday. Jernigan Capital has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $21.74. The firm has a market cap of $364.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.50.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Jernigan Capital had a net margin of 120.18% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $7.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.63%.

In other news, Director James D. Dondero bought 100,000 shares of Jernigan Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $1,850,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John A. Good bought 1,595 shares of Jernigan Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.53 per share, for a total transaction of $29,555.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 102,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,520 in the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCAP. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 11,994 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jernigan Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $1,511,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 500.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 66,329 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 31,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 55.8% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 37,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 13,380 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Jernigan Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jernigan Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.