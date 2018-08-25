Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Yatra Online Inc Raised by Analyst (YTRA)

Yatra Online Inc (NASDAQ:YTRA) – Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yatra Online in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.18). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Yatra Online’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 11th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $50.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.00 million. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 9.70% and a negative return on equity of 493.58%.

YTRA has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Yatra Online in a research report on Friday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Yatra Online in a research report on Friday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.75 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yatra Online from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yatra Online from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:YTRA opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of -1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Yatra Online has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $12.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YTRA. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Yatra Online by 194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,075,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,232 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Yatra Online by 258.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 360,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 259,528 shares in the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yatra Online during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,218,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Yatra Online during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Yatra Online by 453.9% during the 1st quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 135,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel agent company in India. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

