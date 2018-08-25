Q2 2019 Earnings Forecast for Regis Co. (RGS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Regis in a report issued on Tuesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regis’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Regis had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $294.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Regis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

NYSE RGS opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Regis has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $949.75 million, a PE ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Regis by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,362,000 after acquiring an additional 264,727 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Regis by 9.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,515,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,066,000 after acquiring an additional 216,875 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in Regis by 9.0% in the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,435,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,747,000 after acquiring an additional 118,977 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Regis by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 867,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through four segments: North American Value, North American Franchise, North American Premium, and International. Its salons offer haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; custom styling, cutting, and hair coloring, as well as professional hair care products; and other services.

