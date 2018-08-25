PVH (PVH) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.16

Media coverage about PVH (NYSE:PVH) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PVH earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the textile maker an impact score of 46.9242694884765 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Get PVH alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PVH. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PVH from $174.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $174.00 target price on shares of PVH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PVH from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.16.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $154.53 on Friday. PVH has a 12-month low of $120.91 and a 12-month high of $169.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The textile maker reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. PVH had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that PVH will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 28th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.89%.

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.08, for a total value of $548,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Francis K. Duane sold 16,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,636,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,364,739. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.