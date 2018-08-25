Public Storage (PSA) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSA. Evercore ISI cut shares of Public Storage from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Public Storage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $208.33.

Get Public Storage alerts:

NYSE:PSA opened at $213.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.26. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $180.48 and a 12 month high of $234.90.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.61). Public Storage had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 30.37%. The business had revenue of $685.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,579,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,300,000 after purchasing an additional 50,027 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 55,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 276,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Gifford Fong Associates purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At March 31, 2018, we had interests in 2,392 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 159 million net rentable square feet in the United States and 223 storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 12 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.