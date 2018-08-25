PROVIDENT Finl/S (FPLPY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

PROVIDENT Finl/S (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROVIDENT Finl/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPLPY opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of -2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. PROVIDENT Finl/S has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $22.46.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

