Providence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 9,200 Shares of Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,902 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 1.4% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 13.4% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 124,543 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Comcast by 11.6% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 14,395 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.1% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 74,403 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 9.1% in the second quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,530 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.79.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $36.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $164.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.85 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 27.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.89%.

In other Comcast news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $52,598.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.