PROS (PRO) and Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Critical Review

PROS (NASDAQ: CTSH) and Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for PROS and Cognizant Technology Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROS 0 2 4 1 2.86 Cognizant Technology Solutions 0 5 18 1 2.83

PROS currently has a consensus price target of $40.29, suggesting a potential upside of 11.07%. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus price target of $84.74, suggesting a potential upside of 11.70%. Given Cognizant Technology Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cognizant Technology Solutions is more favorable than PROS.

Profitability

This table compares PROS and Cognizant Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROS -40.25% N/A -15.01% Cognizant Technology Solutions 9.37% 21.66% 15.72%

Dividends

Cognizant Technology Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. PROS does not pay a dividend. Cognizant Technology Solutions pays out 22.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

PROS has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.5% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of PROS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PROS and Cognizant Technology Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROS $168.82 million 7.04 -$77.92 million ($1.53) -23.71 Cognizant Technology Solutions $14.81 billion 2.97 $1.50 billion $3.53 21.49

Cognizant Technology Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than PROS. PROS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cognizant Technology Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cognizant Technology Solutions beats PROS on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc., a cloud software company, provides solutions for companies to price, configure, and sell their products and services to their customers. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and e-commerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that deliver insight into pricing practices and provides pricing recommendations, as well as enhances control over pricing execution. It also provides RevenuePRO solutions that offer a set of integrated software solutions that enable enterprises in the travel industry, including the airline, hotel, and cruise industries to drive revenue and profit-maximizing business strategies through the application of forecasting, optimization technologies, and decision-support capabilities consisting of RevenuePRO Passenger Revenue Management, RevenuePRO Group Sales Optimizer, RevenuePRO Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, RevenuePRO Shopping, and RevenuePRO Merchandising. In addition, the company offers implementation and configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support; and strategic services, including discovery and insight consulting services, as well as software-as-a-service and cloud-based services. It serves manufacturing, distribution, and services industries, including automotive and industrial, B2B services, cargo, chemicals and energy, consumer goods, insurance, food and beverage, healthcare, high tech, and travel industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company markets and sells its software solutions primarily through its direct global sales force, as well as indirectly through resellers and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

