Privatix (PRIX) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.68 Million

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded 32% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Privatix token can currently be purchased for $1.42 or 0.00021118 BTC on exchanges including COSS, YoBit and Mercatox. Privatix has a total market cap of $1.68 million and $4,784.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Privatix has traded down 8.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014868 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000328 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00266222 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00151526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00035557 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010689 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Privatix Token Profile

Privatix’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,182,668 tokens. Privatix’s official website is privatix.io . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix

Privatix Token Trading

Privatix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Privatix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Privatix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

