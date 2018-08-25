Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (LVHD)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,441 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LVHD. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 40,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 12,921 shares during the period. Edelman Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $135,906,000. RFG Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 36.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 263,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 70,522 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 57.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 703,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,798,000 after purchasing an additional 257,385 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ LVHD opened at $31.16 on Friday. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $28.75 and a 52 week high of $32.10.

