Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in HubSpot Inc (HUBS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,106 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,741 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 2,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HUBS opened at $140.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. HubSpot Inc has a one year low of $67.55 and a one year high of $143.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.75 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 17.00% and a negative net margin of 12.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. analysts expect that HubSpot Inc will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HubSpot to $141.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.33.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $3,523,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,599,897.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 3,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $495,950.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,271,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,834 shares of company stock valued at $16,697,473 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, sales productivity, CRM, analytics, and reporting.

