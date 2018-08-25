Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.90 Million Position in Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Financial Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Tesla by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,864 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Tesla by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI set a $301.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.54.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $322.82 on Friday. Tesla Inc has a 52 week low of $244.59 and a 52 week high of $389.61. The stock has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a PE ratio of -28.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.61) by $0.55. Tesla had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 50.84%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total transaction of $671,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,813,518.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $343.19 per share, with a total value of $18,875,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

