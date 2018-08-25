Primoris Services Corp (PRIM) Stake Lessened by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP trimmed its position in Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,240 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 32.2% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,713,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,795,000 after buying an additional 661,497 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 110.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after buying an additional 146,570 shares in the last quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the first quarter worth about $3,561,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 3.6% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,523,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,043,000 after buying an additional 87,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 21.4% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,375,000 after buying an additional 87,252 shares in the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Primoris Services news, Director Brian Pratt sold 169,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $4,768,898.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,527,217 shares in the company, valued at $211,665,342.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $560,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,134 shares of company stock worth $7,403,612 over the last ninety days. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PRIM opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Primoris Services Corp has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $648.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.65 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 8.23%. analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Primoris Services to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Power, Pipeline, Utilities, and Civil segments.

