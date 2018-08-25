Premier’s (PINC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $40.00.

PINC has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Premier from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Premier from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Premier from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $44.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 63.07, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.01. Premier has a 12 month low of $27.16 and a 12 month high of $45.31.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $433.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.24 million. Premier had a net margin of 47.84% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Kelli L. Price sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William E. Mayer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,346.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Premier in the first quarter worth about $245,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Premier by 4,665.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 51,838 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Premier by 84.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 39,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,944 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Premier by 52.1% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 108,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 37,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Premier by 51.1% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 683,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,387,000 after purchasing an additional 231,143 shares in the last quarter. 44.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

