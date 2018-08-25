Premier (PINC) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PINC. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Premier in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Premier from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Premier to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Premier from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.63.

Shares of Premier stock opened at $44.15 on Wednesday. Premier has a 52 week low of $27.16 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 63.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.01.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Premier had a negative return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 47.84%. The business had revenue of $433.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Premier news, VP Kelli L. Price sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Mayer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $130,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,587 shares in the company, valued at $632,346.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Premier during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new stake in Premier during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Premier during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Premier during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Premier during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

