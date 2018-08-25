Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report issued on Thursday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities’ FY2018 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($1.00). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $96.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Preferred Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on APTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $22.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $711.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

In other Preferred Apartment Communities news, insider Michael Joseph Cronin sold 16,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $281,630.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth $122,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 58.2% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth $150,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS), or the Company, is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to acquire and operate multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. As part of our business strategy, we may enter into forward purchase contracts or purchase options for to-be-built multifamily communities and we may make real estate related loans, provide deposit arrangements or provide performance assurances, as may be necessary or appropriate, in connection with the development of multifamily communities and other properties.

