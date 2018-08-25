Powercoin (PWR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $472.00

Powercoin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded up 18.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Powercoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $472.00 worth of Powercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Powercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Powercoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00013688 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Denarius (DNR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003123 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Powercoin Coin Profile

PWR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 6th, 2016. Powercoin’s total supply is 9,925,914,330 coins. The Reddit community for Powercoin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Powercoin’s official website is pwr-coin.com . Powercoin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling Powercoin

Powercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Powercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Powercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

