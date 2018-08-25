Post Holdings Inc (POST) Position Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Post were worth $10,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Post by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Post by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Post by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 15,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Post by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Post by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter.

Get Post alerts:

POST has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Post in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Post in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.25.

POST stock opened at $97.87 on Friday. Post Holdings Inc has a one year low of $70.66 and a one year high of $99.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). Post had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells ready-to-eat cereal and hot cereal, egg, refrigerated potato, cheese and other dairy case, and pasta products; and markets and distributes ready-to-drink beverages, bars, powders and other nutritional supplements.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.