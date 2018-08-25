Polar Power Inc (POLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $6.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.02 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Polar Power an industry rank of 94 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Polar Power alerts:

POLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Polar Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised Polar Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Polar Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ POLA traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.29. 6,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,064. The company has a market cap of $63.90 million, a P/E ratio of -78.63 and a beta of -0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a current ratio of 16.59. Polar Power has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $6.85.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. equities analysts predict that Polar Power will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Polar Power stock. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,513 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of Polar Power worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Polar Power (POLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.