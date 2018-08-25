Plaza Retail REIT (PLZ) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Monday, September 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

Plaza Retail REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$3.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.22.

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$26.26 million for the quarter.

