Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) Upgraded to Overweight at US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PAA. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.60.

NYSE PAA opened at $27.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.75. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $18.38 and a 12-month high of $27.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 127.66%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Green Square Capital LLC lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.0% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 217,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.5% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 2,932,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,334,000 after purchasing an additional 816,014 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 638.7% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 498,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after purchasing an additional 431,034 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at $808,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

