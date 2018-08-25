Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp (PZA) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp (TSE:PZA) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

Shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty stock traded down C$0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,279. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a one year low of C$9.91 and a one year high of C$17.40.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$15.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. As of January 1, 2018, the company had 758 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

