Pirate Blocks One Day Trading Volume Reaches $0.00 (SKULL)

Pirate Blocks (CURRENCY:SKULL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Pirate Blocks coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pirate Blocks has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. Pirate Blocks has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Pirate Blocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.82 or 0.02146210 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010326 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000624 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004312 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001897 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000088 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 38% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001763 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Pirate Blocks (SKULL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2017. Pirate Blocks’ official Twitter account is @pirateblocksdc

Pirate Blocks can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Blocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Blocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Blocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

